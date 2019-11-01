Nation observing Kashmir Day today to express solidarity with IoK

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Day is being observed on Friday (today) across Pakistan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Exhibitions and photo competitions on Kashmir issue will be held across the country, including in Islamabad, provincial capitals, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The Islamabad event will be organized at Constitution Avenue, Radio Pakistan reported.

Those working in the government departments will wear black armbands entitled “I am Kashmir” to convey the message that Pakistan fully stands by their Kashmiri brethren.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the situation continues to remain far from normal in the Kashmir valley as well as Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region and Ladakh division on the 89th consecutive day, today, due to New Delhi-imposed unprecedented military lockdown,

Even in this modern age and technology, the internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular networks remains out of bounds for nearly eight million residents of the Kashmir valley.

The people of the valley continue to down their shutters, shun schools and offices en masse as part of a silent protest against the Indian occupation and its Aug 5 illegal decision of repealing special status of occupied Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories. Public transport also remains off the roads as part of this protest.

