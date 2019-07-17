Nation has rejected looters, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the people have rejected the plunderers and entrusted the responsibility of leadership to those who will take the country towards prosperity and bright future.

انہیں یہی تکلیف کھائے جارہی ہے کہ قانون اُن سے بالا تر کیسے ہوگیا؟عوام نے لٹیروں کو مسترد کر کے وطن کی امانت اس قیادت کے سپرد کی جو پاکستان کو خوشحالی اور روشن مستقبل کی راہ پر گامزن کرے گی ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 17, 2019

In series of tweets, the SAPM said, “They have nothing to do with the masses but are nervous about being out of power.”

انہیں عوام کا نہیں صرف اپنے اقتدار کی محرومی کا درد ہے۔ خود کو قانون سے بالا تر سمجھنے والے نئے پاکستان میں پہلی دفعہ قانون کے یکساں اطلاق سے بے بس ہوئے ہیں ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 17, 2019

“After the fail corner meeting in Mandi Bahauddin and Workers’ Convention, Maryam Safdar now wants to take benefit from the heavy traffic at the GT Road”, she said in another tweet.

منڈی بہاﺅالدین کی کارنر میٹنگ اور ورکرز کنونشنز کی ناکامی کے بعد بیگم صفدر اعوان جی ٹی روڈٹریفک کا سہارا لینا چاہتی ہیں۔منہ میں سونے کا چمچ لے کر پیدا ہونے والے جدوجہد نہیں صرف جعل سازی کر سکتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 17, 2019

She said those who used to consider themselves above the law are helpless in Naya Pakistan today over the equal implementation of the law.

