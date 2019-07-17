Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nation has rejected looters, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the people have rejected the plunderers and entrusted the responsibility of leadership to those who will take the country towards prosperity and bright future.

In series of tweets, the SAPM said, “They have nothing to do with the masses but are nervous about being out of power.”

“After the fail corner meeting in Mandi Bahauddin and Workers’ Convention, Maryam Safdar now wants to take benefit from the heavy traffic at the GT Road”, she said in another tweet.

She said those who used to consider themselves above the law are helpless in Naya Pakistan today over the equal implementation of the law.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Six bodies of Winder accident victims shifted Karachi

Pakistan

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

Pakistan

US welcomes Kartarpur Corridor initiative by Pakistan

Pakistan

Roof collapse kills seven members of a family in Sheikhupura


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close