Nation remembers APS martyrs on fifth anniversary

PESHAWAR: The fifth anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today, ARY News reported on Monday.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 134 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

A special function has also been arranged in Army Public School Peshawar tomorrow to pay homage to the martyred students and teachers of the school.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School reiterated the nation’s resolve towards national, regional and world peace.

In a message, the premier said education is the only weapon with which extremism and terrorism could be defeated permanently.

In his message on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the students and teachers of the APS had written history with their blood to make Pakistan secure and peaceful.

He said that the great sacrifices given by students and teachers will bear fruits who embraced martyrdom during the APS tragic incident.

The day of 16th December will always refresh the memories of great sacrifices being rendered by the martyrs of APS and the nation will never forget everlasting and unforgettable sacrifices of the children and teachers of APS, he added.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to the innocent martyrs of Army Public school, Peshawar on the 5th anniversary.

In his message, the PPP leader said that extremism and terrorism were the enemies of peace and human development

Comments

comments