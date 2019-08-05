Nation struggling for its right to self-determination cannot be defeated: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said India must not forget that the nation struggling for its right to self-determination cannot be defeated by guns, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, she said, “The international community will have to prove its respect for democracy by supporting Kashmiris.”

کشمیریوں کا قتل عام مہذب دنیا کا امتحان ہے۔ بھارت ظلم و جبر سے کشمیریوں کا جمہوری حق استصواب رائے کچل نہیں سکتا۔ کشمیریوں کا ساتھ دے کر عالمی برادری کو جمہوریت سے اپنی وابستگی کا عملی ثابت دینا ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 5, 2019

“Firdous Ashiq Awan said OIC’s support to the people of occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination is another defeat of tyrant and law violator India”, she continued.

او آئی سی کا مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر کے عوام کے حق خودارادیت کی حمایت کرنا ظالم اور قانون شکن بھارت کی ایک اور شکست ہے۔ مظلوم کشمیریوں کی حمایت کے اعادہ پر او آئی سی کا شکریہ ادا کرتے ہیں جس نے ایک بار پھر دنیا کو کشمیریوں کے جائز، قانونی اور جمہوری حق کی طرف متوجہ کیا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 5, 2019

“Pakistan will continue extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions”, she said in her another tweet.

پاکستان اقوام متحدہ کی سلامتی کونسل کی قراردادوں کی روشنی میں کشمیریوں کے حق خودارادیت کے حصول تک ان کی سفارتی، اخلاقی اور سیاسی حمایت پوری قوت سے جاری رکھے گا۔بھارت نہ بھولے کہ حق پر کھڑی قوم کو کوئی بندوق، کوئی ظلم اور کوئی سازش شکست نہیں دے سکتی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 5, 2019

She said OIC has testified that Indian army is using cluster ammunition against innocent citizens along the Line of Control, and the United Nations, peace loving nations and the international community should take its notice.

Earlier in the day, Indian President had signed a bill to remove Article 370, about special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

