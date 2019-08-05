Web Analytics
Nation struggling for its right to self-determination cannot be defeated: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said India must not forget that the nation struggling for its right to self-determination cannot be defeated by guns, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, she said, “The international community will have to prove its respect for democracy by supporting Kashmiris.”

“Firdous Ashiq Awan said OIC’s support to the people of occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination is another defeat of tyrant and law violator India”, she continued.

“Pakistan will continue extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions”, she said in her another tweet.

She said OIC has testified that Indian army is using cluster ammunition against innocent citizens along the Line of Control, and the United Nations, peace loving nations and the international community should take its notice.

Read more: Indian President signs bill to take back Kashmir’s special status

Earlier in the day, Indian President had signed a bill to remove Article 370, about special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

