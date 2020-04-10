Entire nation stands with health workers in fight against COVID-19: PM Imran

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the entire nation stands with health workers in the fight against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Talking to the medics during his visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister said coronavirus cases will increase across the world including Pakistan in the coming days, adding that spike in corona cases will also increase pressure on doctors.

He assured to provide protective equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff to fight the coronavirus challenge.

“Whole nation and the federal government fully stand with our doctors, paramedics in the fight against coronavirus. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will bring more medical equipment from China and other countries,” he added.

PM said there is a worldwide shortage of ventilators as markets across the world are closed due to lockdown. He said more ventilators will arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

He also chaired a meeting at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar where he was given a detailed briefing about coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the federal government will continue to assist all the provinces to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister of State Shehryar Afridi, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

