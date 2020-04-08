National Command and Control Centre confirms 4,072 coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 4,072, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics, ARY News reported.

According to the report, as many as 208 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 58.

18 deaths were recorded in Sindh, 16 in Punjab, 18 in KP, three in GB, 2 in Balochistan and one death was reported in the federal capital.

According to the breakup of the cases province-wise Punjab tops the list with 2030 cases, while Sindh has recorded 986 coronavirus cases so far.

US reports nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in record single-day jump

527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 206 in Balochistan, 92 in Islamabad, 212 in Gilgit Baltistan and 19 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 462 patients are under treatment at the quarantine facilities established at the hospitals.

Overall 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 42,159 tests including 3,076 tests during the last 24 hours.

