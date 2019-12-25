Flag hoisted at Quaid’s Ziarat residency

ZIARAT: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Ziarat residency to commemorate his 144th birth anniversary.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani unfurled national flag at the Quaid’s residency.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and other higher officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister described Pakistan as a bouquet which he said is incomplete without minorities.

Deploring ongoing protests against India’s citizenship law that targets minorities, particularly the Muslims, he said Pakistan protects its minorities.

“This is our bouquet and unity which we need to preserve,” he maintained, taking pride in being Pakistani and the country’s culture. He also stressed the need for emulating Jinnah’s personality.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s residency located in Ziarat was destroyed in a terrorism incident on June 15, 2013, after which authorities had decided for its reconstruction and repair works.

The residency was restored to its original state in a short span of four months, with a cost of Rs 15 crore.

With the accomplishment of this historical and significant building, the colors of Ziarat city are also returning.

