National Health Programme renamed as “Sehat Sahulat Programme”

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has renamed the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP) as “Sehat Sahulat Programme, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ‘Health Card’ has also been renamed ‘Sehat Insaf Card’.

The Ministry of National Health Services and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) signed an agreement in a ceremony for implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Amir Mehmood Kiani and the SLIC representatives attended the signing ceremony.

National Health Minister Amir Kiani speaking on the occasion said that the Sehat Sahulat Programme has been extended to every nook and corner of the country.

He said 15 million families have been added to the programme.

Amir Kiani said that around 90 million people will be benefited from the Sehat Insaf Card.

He said the package of Sehat Insaf Card has been enhanced to Rs. 7,20,000.

The PMNHP was launched by the government on Dec 31, 2015, for Islamabad and called it as the first step to make the country a welfare state.

The scheme was supposed to be extended to all parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the tribal districts of Fata as the governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declined to join the scheme in which they also had to contribute their share.

The KP government had later launched its own programme for the province.

Comments

comments