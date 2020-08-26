National Highway reopened for traffic after decrease in water level in Malir stream

KARACHI: The National Highway has been reopened for the traffic after decrease in Malir stream water level on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The National Highway was closed to traffic as a precautionary measure, last night and traffic was diverted to Malir.

Traffic congestion is being witnessed at route of Quaidabad to Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Dawood Chowrani and Landhi The vehicles that were trapped from last night, have now started to move slowly.

The water level in the Malir stream is currently decreasing after heavy rainfall in Karachi which turned many roads and residential areas into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Read more: Dozens of villages submerged as Malir River floods

The Met Office has confirmed that the 90-year record of monsoon downpour was broken after the most amount of rainfall in Karachi in August this year. The 90-year record was broken after a 345 mm downpour recorded in Karachi’s PAF Faisal Base in August this year, making it the wettest month since 1931, which was previously recorded up to 298.4 in 1984.

Comments

comments