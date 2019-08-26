ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said enforcement of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 will help make roads safe.

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding implementation of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 and reservations of the stakeholders in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister stressed on the need to keep in view the reservations of the concerned stakeholders, roads infrastructure, capacity of the means of communication, the country’s economy and its impact on the common man.

He said given the current economic condition and insufficient means of communication, “we should keep in view that the implementation of a law does not add burden to the ordinary people, particularly the trade and industry.”

The premier said considering all these factors, it is necessary to present all facts before the higher judiciary and request for phase-wise implementation of the law.

He said besides going to the court, special attention should also be given to enhance means of communication, particularly the number of trucks and capacity of railways.

Taking notice of the problems being faced by transporters, PM Khan directed for preparation of a comprehensive plan so that strict action could be taken against the officials harassing transporters.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000, particularly reservations of stakeholders about axle load and court orders.

