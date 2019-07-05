National Saving Schemes profit rates enhanced from July 1st

KARACHI: The profit margins on all national savings schemes enhanced by up to 2.3 percent from July 1st, a government statement said.

The decision has been taken to bring the saving schemes’ rates in line with hike in the interest rate announced by the State Bank.

Under the decision profit on Pensioners’ Benefit Account, Behbood Savings Certificates, and Shuhuda’s Family Welfare Account has been enhanced by 48 basis points to 14.76 percent in a year from 14.28 percent in January 2019.

The revised rate sheets under the decision showed that the Defence Savings Certificates went up 54 basis points to 13.01 percent from 12.47 percent since January 2019.

According to the notice issued to the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), Pakistan Post Office, and other concerned institutions, the raised rates would come into force from July 1, 2019.

The National Savings Schemes rates are connected to the central bank benchmark interest rate and its subsequent impact on the long-term Pakistan Investment Bonds.

The central bank had increased its interest rate by 150 basis points to 12.25 percent on May 20, 2019.

Likewise, return on Regular Income Certificates has been increased by 96 basis points, with the new rate of profit standing at 12.96 percent from 12.0 percent previously. This will translate into a payable profit of Rs540/month on Rs50,000 denomination.

Average profit payable on Special Savings Certificates (Registered) / Accounts went up by 1.33 percent to 12.90 percent from 11.57 percent (average) at the start of the calendar year. Also, the return on Short-Term Savings Certificates with 3-12 month tenure was increased by 2.3 percent to 12.08 percent from 9.80 percent.

Comments

comments