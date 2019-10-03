National security intimately linked to economy: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa underscored on Thursday the connection between national security and the country’s economy.

“National security is intimately linked to [the] economy while prosperity is [a] function of balance in security needs and economic growth,” said the COAS addressing the concluding session of a seminar on ‘Interplay of economy and security’ hosted by him in Rawalpindi.

The Director-General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) quoted COAS Bajwa saying: “Aim of various discussions and seminars is to bring stakeholders at one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward.”

The army chief apprised the business community about the improved internal security environment of the country which has enabled space for increased economic activity, a press release of the ISPR read.

He said accessibility and responsiveness of the government economic team to the business community and displayed understanding between public and private institutions is a good sign for the intended positive trajectory in economic activity.

The government’s economic team, on the occasion, apprised the business community about initiatives introduced by the government to facilitate businesses and the encouraging results of stabilization efforts on the national economy.

The business community shared suggestions with the government team to further improve the environment for ease of doing business and assured the government that they will cooperate in implementation of government reforms. They said they will also play their part by paying taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.

