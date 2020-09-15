ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan successfully defended its projection of the new political map in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting while India’s Doval left the meeting disappointed as their objection was rejected.

Yusuf who represented Pakistan in an online meeting of National Security Advisers in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in a statement said that India had raised an objection over Pakistani political map on September 11, addressing which Pakistan was asked to establish its position.

The SAPM said that Pakistan in its response to Russia, the host nation of SCO 2020, explained its position eloquently and defended its new political map which was unveiled by Pakistani Prime Minister on August 4.

“India under international law had no legal rights to claim the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India,” Yusuf said in his reply, adding that Pakistan also categorically rejected Indian assertions “that the newly released political map included any part of Indian territory”.

It maintained that the new political map represented “Pakistan’s rights and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people”. “Pakistan retains an abiding commitment to seeking a resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the UN Charter and the UNSC Resolutions,” the response Yusuf said convinced the SCO member countries.

After Pakistani reply convinced the security leaders who in turn rejected India’s assertions and projected the political map, Doval left the meeting halfway.

“Doval did not even listen to Russain security advisor as he gave his speech.”

