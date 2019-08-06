Progress report sought from NTF, PTF, BTF over anti-money laundering actions

KARACHI: The higher authorities have issued notices to the National Task Force (NTF), provincial task forces (PTFs) and border task forces (BTFs) for submission of its monthly progress reports over the anti-money laundering actions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The report was sought after a high-level meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) where stakeholders were directed to submit ‘monthly progress report’ to the Interior Ministry over the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The copies of letters sent by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) senior joint secretary Dilshad Ahmad Babar, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, to the task forces, as well as FIA director general, DG Airports Security Force (ASF), DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), DG Intelligence Bureau (IB), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman, Finance Ministry’s additional secretary, DG Financial Monitoring United (FMU) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), SBP governor, home secretaries of all four provinces and other concerned officials.

The stakeholders were asked to provide all details in accordance with the provided form to the Interior Ministry including seized currency, items along with its worth, the number of arrested persons and their sentences.

