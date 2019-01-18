National Youth Survey to be conducted for the first time in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in country’s history, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -led federal government has decided to conduct a National survey on youth in collaboration with the United Nations (UN), ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Youth Development Index Programme will be started forthwith under the name of “Successful Youth”.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad with PM’s Special Aide for Youth Usman Dar in the chair, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by the higher officials of the UN and the Statistical department of Pakistan.

Dar informed the officials regarding PM vision and said that PTI government has decided to conduct a survey regarding youth for the first time in the 71 year long history of Pakistan.

Shedding the light on the programme, Usman Dar said that the survey will be conducted after collecting data base of youth on district and Tehsil levels across the country besides analyzing youth expectation from the government and their problems.

Back in the month of September, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had also initiated a project in collaboration with Japanese government for employment of youth to have maximum economic participation in Pakistan.

