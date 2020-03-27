Nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 1,130

ISLAMABAD: The number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to nine while the 1,130 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 421, Punjab 345, Balochistan 131, KP 123, Gilgit-Baltistan, 84, Islamabad 25 and a single cases was reported in Azad Kashmir.

During last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 9 countrywide. 21 patients have recovered their health, the report reads.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered to utilise all national resources to fight coronavirus pandemic and directed concerned authorities to get cooperation from foreign companies.

The premier had made the statement while meeting the officials of a Chinese company Challenge today. The Chinese company has donated 15,000 medical suits to Pakistan and 7,000 metres special fabric for producing medical gear.

PM Imran Khan said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) could utilise all production capability of the country and provide essential equipment to people associated with medical field working on the front line to contain COVID-19. He also instructed to get cooperation of foreign companies.

