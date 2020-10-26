KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House here, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chief minister congratulated Admiral Amjad Niazi on assuming office of the Pakistan Navy as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

“It is an honour that you belong to Sanghar. Your assuming the top office of the Navy is an inspiration for youth,” talking to the Naval Chief, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Admiral Niazi thanked the chief minister for his congratulations.

“We have to further improve the educational system,” Sindh chief minister said.

He called for providing opportunities to the children of fishermen n in Pakistan Navy and urged for encouragement to the fishermen to join the navy.

“The fishermen have a strong bond with the sea and their relation with the navy should be strengthened,” Shah stated.

Chief Minister of Sindh presented a shield and Sindh’s traditional gifts to the Naval Chief, a spokesperson of the chief minister house said.

