Naval chief expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in the chair.

According to a statement issued by a navy spokesman, field commanders participated in the conference via video link.

The forum reviewed regional security situation, operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy, training matters of soldiers, and welfare activities of the force.

Naval Chief was briefed about Pakistan Navy’s ongoing and future endeavors. He expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

The conference reiterated to continue relief efforts in various parts of the country in view of the Coronavirus outbreak along with operational preparations.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, the Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his confidence over the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier in January, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that the Coastal Command is fully ready for the security of Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement issued by a navy spokesman, Admiral Abbasi said this while addressing the annual Efficiency Competition Parade 2019 of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command in Karachi.

The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC.

