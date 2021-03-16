Web Analytics
Naval chief holds important meetings in Bahrain

naval chief bahrain meetings

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi held separate meetings with the Commander in Chief of Bahrain’s Defense Forces, Commander National Guards and Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces in Manama and discussed defense cooperation and matters of mutual interests.

The Naval chief is currently on an official visit to Bahrain. During his meetings in Manama, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime security.

 The host authorities commended Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime peace and stability.

Later, the Naval Chief also held a meeting with the Deputy Commander US Naval Forces Central Command and discussed matters pertaining to maritime security.

