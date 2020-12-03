Web Analytics
Naval chief honoured with ‘Legion of Merit’ award in Turkey

ANKARA: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is in Turkey on an official trip, was honoured with a “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces (TNF) Commander Adnan Özbal at an impressive ceremony in Ankara.

Admiral Niazi was presented guard of honour upon arrival at TNF Headquarters, a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy said.

The naval chief called on Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar and Turkish Armed Forces Commander General Yasar Guler at Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara.

CNS Niazi also called on President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir at Presidency of Defence Industries.

Matters related to regional security, bilateral collaboration and mutual interest were discussed. The CNS and Turkish military officials lauded each other’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Admiral Niazi also laid a floral wreath at Ataturk Mausoleum, Ankara and signed an honour book.

