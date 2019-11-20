Naval chief, British counterpart discuss mutual interest matters

Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held talks with his British counterpart and other Naval officials during his visit to Britain and discussed matters pertaining to expanding cooperation between the two naval forces.

The Naval Chief was conferred with Royal Naval College Medal.

During meetings with the dignitaries, matters related to maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region. Chief of the Naval Staff also thanked Royal Naval Chief for the participation of the Royal Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi.

The dignitaries appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. All the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of naval collaboration.

Chief of the Naval Staff also attended a Strategic Round Conference along with First Sea Lord and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy).

Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff visited the National Maritime Information Centre and was given a brief on operational aspects. Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited IISS where he also delivered a talk and had an informal interaction with Intelligentsia, academia and media personnel.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

