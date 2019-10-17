Naval Chief, Omani Chief of Staff discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation, as per Radio Pakistan.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security.

The Chief of Staff of Oman armed forces appreciated the strong relationship between navies of the two countries and reiterated the resolve to further expand it.

Earlier on arrival, the dignitary was presented guard of honour. He laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument at the Naval Headquarters.

