Navjot Singh Sidhu invited for Kartarpur Corridor opening

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted an invitation from Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, set to take place in November.

On a special directive from Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed approached Sidhu to extend the invitation for the grand ceremony on November 9.

The Indian politician accepted the invite with pleasure and expressed gratitude for being requested to attend a historic event.

Sidhu said the construction and inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor was a positive message for his entire community, and all Sikh people have been eagerly waiting to pay a visit to the sacred place associated with Baba Guru Nanak.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

