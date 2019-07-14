Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab minister

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday resigned from his post as the cabinet member without highlighting any cause.

According to the Indian media, Sidhu made the announcement on Twitter and sent the letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh.

“My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019,” he tweeted.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

Sidhu was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture ministries after he skipped a cabinet meeting, last month.

He was assigned the power portfolio in the reshuffle but even a month later the cricketer-turned-politician didn’t assume charge.

Reshuffling in the cabinet was said to be the reason for his resignation, said the Indian media.

Comments

comments