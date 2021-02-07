Navjot Singh Sidhu extends support to agitating Indian farmers

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter on Sunday to extend support to farmers who have been protesting against agricultural reforms since late 2020.

“In times of a Dictatorial regime , telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act !” he tweeted using hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Earlier, US pop star Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg expressed support for the protesting farmers, drawing furious backlash from supporters of the Indian ruling party BJP, Bollywood celebrities and sports stars.

The Delhi police went so far as to file a first information report (FIR) against the Swedish environmental activist after the 18-year-old supported the farmers’ protest through a tweet.

In late November, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised India hackles by speaking about the protests in a video message, saying he was concerned for the farmers.

Farmers have camped in their thousands on the outskirts of the capital since late 2020, demanding that the government withdraw three new farm laws that will hurt their interests while benefiting large firms.

