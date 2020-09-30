Nawab of Junagarh exposes real face of India

ISLAMABAD: Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji once again exposed the real face of Indian and called it a country of hypocrisy, double standards, violation of fundamental and minorities’ rights, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video statement, Jahangir Khanji said that Indian forces illegally occupied Kashmir in October 1947. He demanded the Indian govt to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the resolution of the United Nations.

Speaking over Junagarh state, he said that Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khanji III, was in favor of joining Pakistan and on November 9, 1947, he announced accession with Pakistan with the approval of the Junagarh state council, but India illegally occupied the state and Nawab had to move to Karachi.

“India carried out so-called referendum in Junagarh state and desired results were achieved on the strength of the Indian Army,” he added.

Back in 2016, the nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji had said that the Junagarh state should be merged with Pakistan.

“The occupation of Junagarh by India violated Article 26 of the Vienna Convention on Law of Treaties and the state should be merged with Pakistan”, he said.

It must be noted that Junagarh was a princely state of pre-partition India and at the time of partition over 550 states were given the choice to join either Pakistan or India. The nawab of Junagarh decided to join Pakistan.

On August 5, 2020, Pakistan had approved and released the new political map of Pakistan, which includes territories of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh. The map also included Junagadh, Manavadar and Sir Creek in Indian Gujarat as part of Pakistan.

