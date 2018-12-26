Nawaz offered $2bn as plea bargain, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has offered two billion USD as plea-bargain to the incumbent government, to set him free, ARY News reported.

This he claimed while talking in ARY News’ program Off The Record here today, and added that ousted prime minister after declaring his means of income on the floor of the parliament, disowned them later in the court.

“Nawaz Sharif is trying for plea bargain by offering two billion US dollars to set him free, through various sources,” Vawda continued.

Commenting about the younger Sharif, Faisal Vawda said he is also sending ‘signals’ to the government, of the same nature.

Responding to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) criticism, the federal minister said cases against Asif Ali Zardari were registered during tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government; JIT has submitted its report into fake account case in the Supreme Court.

﻿

He said both the parties were enjoying the power in the past and covered each others’ wrongdoings.

Responding to a query during the program about PPP’s Sherry Rehman’s statement of ‘Dama Dum Mast Qalandar, Mr Vawda said he respects Sherry Rehman, ” I guess she must be talking about ‘Dama Dum Mast Qalandar’ in Christmas party.

The minister offered both the PPP and PML-N to do joint ‘Dama Dum Mast Qalandar’, we [government] will provide them food and vehicles.

Faisal Vawda on Monday (October 29) had said that former premier Nawaz Sharif made not one but several requests for NRO, a euphemism for relief in accountability cases.

He was speaking exclusively to ARY News, answering a question about PM Imran Khan’s claim of being approached for an NRO, said that not one but several such requests were made directly and indirectly by PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif made several requests including one through another country and reportedly he (Nawaz Sharif) proposed an indirect payment to get an NRO,” said Faisal Vawda.

Vawda, however, did not name the country who he claimed approached the government for NRO.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a delegation of senior journalists that someone approached him and offered money for “relief” from accountability process.

