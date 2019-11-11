If Nawaz can go abroad for treatment, why not Zardari, questions Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health condition, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday asked if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif can go abroad for treatment, why not the PPP co-chairman.

Speaking during ARY News’ talk show, he said Zardari has been sicker than the former prime minister.

“If Nawaz Sharif can be sent abroad for treatment, why not Asif Zardari,” he questioned, adding the medical board treating the PML-N supremo and preparing his medical reports was constituted by the government.

To a question, he said it is up to the federal cabinet to remove Sharif’s name from the no-fly list. He added the former premier’s matter was going well until a “game-changer tweet” by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter-in-law.

He said the government has been maintaining that it doesn’t want to strike any deal with opposition leaders.

The PPP leader said the federal cabinet’s decision to remove Sharif from ECL will be brought into question if he doesn’t return to the country after treatment.

The one who will allow him to travel abroad would be held responsible, he said.

Comments

comments