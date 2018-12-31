Nawaz acquitted on ‘benefit of doubt’ in Flagship reference: detailed verdict

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court has issued a detailed verdict in the Flagship Investment corruption reference, according to which former premier Nawaz Sharif was acquitted on the basis of ‘benefit of doubt’.

According to the verdict released today, there were not enough evidences in the case to convict the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

Sources informed that the verdict, which is 69-pager, notes that the documents presented by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were also incomplete.

The NAB on Dec 24 decided to challenge Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship corruption reference.

Already disqualified for holding public office, Nawaz Sharif was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case owing to lack of evidences, thus he has been acquitted, the short verdict of the accountability court read.

On December 24, an accountability court announced the verdict in two National Accountability Bureau’s references namely Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment and punished Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine. However, he was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

As per sources, the legal team of the PML-N leader is also gearing up to challenge the verdict of Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz.

