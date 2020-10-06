LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will chair a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tomorrow (Wednesday) and will address the party session via video link, sources said.

Sharif will brief the party session over the future line of action of the party in his address, said the sources.

The PML-N meeting, which will be attended by Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders of the party, will also deliberate on treason cases, accountability cases and the movement announced to be launched by the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PML-N members of the National Assembly have also been invited in the session scheduled to be held at the party’s central secretariat in Lahore, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif will take the party leaders and parliamentarians into confidence over his narrative and recent speeches, according to sources.

The matters related to party discipline violation will also be consulted in the party’s meeting, sources said.

Party leaders Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and others also expected to address the session.

