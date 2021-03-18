ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss matters related to long march and resignations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Both leaders have exchanged views on the political situation and agreed upon holding a long march without Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), who had shown reservations over PDM’s post-resignation strategy.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will do long march towards Islamabad at any cost,” said JUI-D chief in a telephonic conversation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Fazl also told Nawaz that he had directed his party workers to prepare for an upcoming long march.

The JUI-F supremo reiterated that the decision for tendering resignations from assemblies possesses great importance in the ongoing anti-government campaign.

Separately, it was reported today that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on April 4 to hold consultations on decisions pertaining to resignations from assemblies.

Read: PPP not to resign from assemblies at any cost, Zardari tells PDM

The CEC meeting of PPP will be held in Rawalpindi following a public gathering on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP this time has decided to observe death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Rawalpindi. The CEC meeting will take place after the Rawalpindi public gathering, sources informed ARY News.

The meeting will be attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

