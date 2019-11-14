LAHORE: In what can be termed his party’s final stance on the issue, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced that his party rejects the government’s demand to submit an indemnity bond to allow former premier Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

لاہور، صدر ن لیگ شہباز شریف کی نیوز کانفرنس لاہور، صدر ن لیگ شہباز شریف کی نیوز کانفرنس Posted by ARY News Urdu on Thursday, November 14, 2019

The federal cabinet’s subcommittee on Wednesday finally decided to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment for four weeks however Sharif family will have to submit surety bond of 7 billion rupees, a demand the PML-N terms “illegal”.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N president said that he and his party both reject the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s demand as it is not only illegal but a deceptive move by the ruling party to portray Nawaz Sharif and his party as corrupt.

“These small minds are politicising a serious issue for they lack human values so we are approaching the court against this illegal demand by the government.

The PML-N president was of the view that the PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is critical and a number of top doctors have advised him to get medical treatment from abroad but the government is politicising the issue for political mileage.

More to follow…

