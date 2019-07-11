Web Analytics
Nawaz’s personal physician is just a MBBS doctor not a cardiologist: Gill

Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Dr. Adnan, the personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is not a cardiologist, ARY News reported.

In his tweet message, Gill said, “Dr Adnan is only a MBBS doctor not a cardiologist; though he has a membership of the American Cardiology Society, which any MBBS doctor can avail.”

“He issues statements in media after having a chitchat with the incarcerated prime minister”, he continued.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had conditionally allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan to examine him in jail once a week.

Acting Chief Justice Mamoonur Rashid Sheikh permitted Dr Adnan to examine the former PM under the supervision of jail doctors and barred him from giving any statement regarding his health condition after meeting him. Nawaz’s family members could also go along with the doctor.

A provincial law officer told the court that the government had no problem with Nawaz meeting his personal doctor.

