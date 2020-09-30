Nawaz Sharif again refuses to receive arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has again refused to receive his arrest warrants from the Pakistan High Commission in London, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

An official of the high commission went to serve the arrest warrants sent by the government of Pakistan on Mr Sharif at his London residence but no one received them, the sources said.

“A man in the Avenfield apartments refused to receive arrest warrants.”

Read more: PM Imran Khan announces to bring back Nawaz Sharif using ‘all options’

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 16 released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office had started implementing the orders and issued a notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for taking steps to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: Pakistan HC in London receives arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif: FO

The high court issued the arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases and also sent its copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assisting the relevant authorities in arresting the former premier who is currently residing in London.

