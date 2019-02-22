LAHORE: Personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has never denied from undergoing an angiography, ARY News reported.

He was speaking to reporters outside the Jinnah Hospital Lahore, here today.

Holding government responsible for the delay in angiography of the deposed prime minister, Dr Adnan said “the government will be responsible if anything happens to Sharif”, and added that he is ready to undergo an angiography.

He said until now the government has not asked for angiography of Nawaz Sharif.

Yesterday, Dr Adnan Jinnah had said government had to decide about whether Nawaz Sharif should be treated in Pakistan or abroad.

He said, there is a need for intensive-care treatment of Nawaz as condition of blood supply to one part of the patient’s heart was not good.

The doctor said the medical board will decide about shifting the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo to another place.

Read More: Nawaz to undergo angiography at RIC: sources

He said the medical board’s job was to diagnose the disease, while the government had to decide about the treatment.

The erstwhile prime minister was shifted to Jinnah Hospital from the Kot Lakhpat jail in the light of medical board’s report.

On Feb 19, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had voiced concern over medical facilities being provided to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Comments

comments