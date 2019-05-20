Nawaz Sharif files bail plea on medical grounds in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed a bail plea on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

The incarcerated prime minister moved IHC through his counsel Khawaja Haris.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chairman NAB, Jail Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail and the accountability court have been made respondent in the bail plea, while the recommendations of the specialist doctors hailing from the United Kingdom and the United States have also been attached with the plea.

“Nawaz facing life threats owing to his worsening health and his treatment is not possible in the prison”, the doctors have said in their report filed with the bail plea.

Sharif wanted to get himself treated from the same doctors who treated him in the past, abroad, the plea read.

Read more: SC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension plea

According to the medical report, Sharif is facing kidneys and heart issues.

“Political opponents are making propaganda that my counsel is looking for a NRO, but one should not forget that he [Nawaz] reached back Pakistan by leaving his ailing wife, who died of cancer in the UK”, the plea read.

On May 8, Nawaz Sharif had returned to Kot Lakhpat prison on late Tuesday, following the expiry of his six-week bail on the medical grounds awarded by the Supreme Court.

