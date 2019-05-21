ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to interrogate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The accountability court was hearing a case related to illegal usage of bullet-proof vehicles, where the judge allowed the anti-corruption watchdog to carry on the further investigation against the incarcerated former premier.

Investigation officer will record Sharif’s statement in Kot Lakhpat jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statements of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB), Fawad Hassan Fawad and officers of Foreign Ministry were also recorded.

Moreover, a report was also submitted by the Establishment Division to the NAB Rawalpindi.

NAB had already recovered two vehicles from Sharif family, which had been brought for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Conference. The conference was cancelled and the vehicles were allegedly captured by the Sharif family.

Comments

comments