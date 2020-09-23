ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar until December 9.

At this, Justice Farooq remarked that if the court was told for sure as to how many days this process can take, it would have fixed the date for the next hearing accordingly. The counsel suggested adjourning the hearing for an indefinite period, saying as soon as the government receives any response, it will inform the court about it.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar requested the bench to grant some time to submit a compliance report about the execution of arrest warrants against Nawaz through London’s county court. To a question, he replied that this process can take at least 15 days.

He said the Pakistan High Commission in London dispatched the warrants to the Avenfield residence of the former premier by courier, where a person received the warrants and signed the receipt.

Observing that the bench can’t adjourn the case for a longer period, the court put off the hearing until September 30 when it will take up the matter related to the arrest warrants. However, the appeals would be heard on December 9.

