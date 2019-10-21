Web Analytics
Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital for medical checkup: sources

Video

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for medical checkup on Monday night, said sources.   

According to the details, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took Nawaz Sharif to the hospital after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

The sources further said that a medical board, heady by Professor Mahmood Ayaz has been formed for medical checkup of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo.

Talking to journalists, Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from normal range and added that it could be happened owing to various reasons. He said that platelet count could fall due to excessive use of medicines. The doctor further said that mosquito-borne dengue fever could also be a reason behind the low platelet.

“Nawaz Sharif has been suffering from low fever since few days,” hospital sources said and added that platelets kit could be administered to him.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Malik said that the PML-N supremo required immediate hospitalization for medical treatment.

 

 

 

 

 

