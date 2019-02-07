Nawaz Sharif moved to Jail amid tight security

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has shifted ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif from Services Hospital to Kot Lakhpat jail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Foolproof security measures were taken to ensure safe shifting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Decision to shift Nawaz Sharif back to the jail was taken on the recommendations of the medical panel, formed to examine his deteriorated health.

It may be recalled that Nawaz Sharif, yesterday, had refused to be shifted at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for treatment, and insisted to shift him back to the Jail.

“I don’t want to shift to PIC again as i have packed my luggage, shift me to the jail again,” Nawaz said to MS of the hospital.

Medical board constituted to check up on his health and other officials were trying to convince the ousted prime minister that he should be shifted to the PIC but he was reluctant to give in, said sources.

According to the medical board, Nawaz Sharif had minor cardiac issues and it was recommended to shift the former prime minister to such hospital where heart and other diseases’ treatment be available.

Read More: Arrangements to shift Nawaz from hospital finalized

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Feb 2 amid tight security.

He was hospitalised on recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

Comments

comments