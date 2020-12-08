Nawaz Sharif wants MNAs resignations to be submitted to Fazlur Rehman: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has suggested submitting resignations of all opposition members in the National Assembly to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the PDM meeting on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the proceedings of the PDM meeting underway in Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif suggested that resignations should be submitted to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who would then submit it to the National Assembly speaker after the long march.

“All parties in the PDM supported the suggestion put forward by the PML-N leader,” they said as PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari is yet to address the PDM meeting.

The sources further said that Maryam Nawaz also congratulated Asif Zardari on the engagement of his daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) summit session on Tuesday began at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad to make important decisions with regard to the alliance’s future strategy.

The opposition meeting chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to consult over the resignations from assemblies, march to Islamabad, and the future of the alliance, sources said.

Read More: Opposition spreading coronavirus: PM Imran

The PDM huddle will also consult over December 13 public meeting in Lahore, according to sources.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muslim League Nawaz leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Hoti, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Prof. Sajid Mir and other opposition leaders have been among the participants.

Comments

comments