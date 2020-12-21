ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that efforts were underway to bring back the absconding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Shahzad Akbar said that although they do not have an agreement to exchange prisoners with the UK, however, there are international agreements that could prove useful in bringing back Nawaz Sharif.

“We want Britain to deport the former prime minister because his visa for 185 days has already expired,” he said adding that the PML-N leader has filed an application for an extension in his visa.

We have put forward the entire situation before Britain’s home secretary and asked their authorities as to what treatment the absconding PML-N leader is currently undergoing and if this treatment is available in the UK alone, he said while detailing the argument the Pakistan government has put before the British authorities.

Shahzad Akbar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically directed to bring back Nawaz Sharif so that he could face legal proceedings against him like a common man.

He further said that the passport of the former prime minister is going to expire in February and it is possible that he may apply for asylum in Britain. The adviser compared the PML-N supremo with the MQM founder if he chooses to opt for asylum in the UK.

