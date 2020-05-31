Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician returns from London

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan has returned home from London this morning, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter has also returned from London in the same flight of PIA along with Dr. Adnan.

Sharif’s physician and Maryam Nawaz’s daughter have been sent to a hotel in Lahore after their arrival, sources said.

Earlier, Dr Adnan refused to discuss Nawaz Sharif’s medical progress at London airport although he did say that his journey back to Pakistan was temporary and he would return to London soon.

Dr Adnan is returning to Pakistan after spending six months tending to the critically ill former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

An accountability court on Friday, issued arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference.

The hearing was presided over by Accountability Judge Asghar Ali, in which former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before the court, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif skipped the appearance.

During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The court, however, turned down the anti-graft watchdog’s request and only ordered to issue arrest warrants for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

