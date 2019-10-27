LAHORE: The government has acquired services of 14 physicians of Punjab Institute Of Cardiology (PIC) for medical treatment of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The doctors will provide services to treat Nawaz Sharif suffering from cardiac problems, who is currently admitted to Services Hospital in Lahore.

The roster of the doctors will be continued till November 2 in accordance with the list obtained by ARY News.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case.

On October 25, the report of the 10-member medical board on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health was also submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) which later approved his bail on medical grounds as well.

“Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was improved last night but has further deteriorated now,” according to the medical report submitted by Dr Mehmood Ayaz, the head of the medical board, in the court.

“Sharif is suffering from scores of diseases and his condition has deteriorated presently,” the report said.

Replying a question of the bench, Dr Ayaz said that the board has not reached to any final conclusion with regard to complete medical treatment of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“His condition is precarious and his health will become stable when the platelets count will improve to 30,000. He could travel after the blood platelets count rises to 50,000,” the medical board head told the court.

“Will the NAB oppose the bail plea after doctors report,” the court asked. “The doctors are saying, his condition is critical, the NAB should clearly inform whether it will oppose the bail,” the court further said.

“If the doctors consider that he could not be treated in Pakistan, then there is no other way,” NAB prosecutor responded to the court.

