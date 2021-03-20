LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to answer Asif Ali Zardari’s call after a heated meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD), claimed sources privy to the development.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari made a telephone call to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif after the PDM meeting to discuss the future strategy, but he reportedly refused to answer the call despite being at home.

The former finance minister Ishaq Dar attended the call and told the PPP co-chairman that Nawaz Sharif is angry and he is not willing to talk to you.

During the telephonic contact Asif Ali Zardari raised reservations over the nomination of Azam Nazeer Tarar as Opposition Leader in Senate as he was the lawyer of the alleged killers of Benazir Bhutto, sources familiar to the development said.

The PPP stalwart disconnected the telephone line after the aggressive talk by Ishaq Dar. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also listened to all the conversation on the speaker.

Read more: PPP not to resign from assemblies at any cost, Zardari tells PDM

It is being reported that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pervez Rasheed have been tasked to restore contacts with the Pakistan People’s Party and convince them for the resignations from the assemblies.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had clearly told his fellow PDM leaders that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost and demanded that PML-N Supreme Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif should fly back to the country “for a decisive battle” with the government.

