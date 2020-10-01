ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that protest is the right of the opposition, however, anyone found violating laws would be sent to jail one by one, ARY NEWS reported.

“Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game and India is supporting him in the entire process,” he blamed while speaking during an interview with the local television.

He said that a convict is conspiring against the country from abroad and they would ensure that he is brought back to face the courts.

The prime minister said that he would use any state institution for assistance in government affairs. “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the parliamentary leaders on Gilgit Baltistan issue after my approval,” he said adding that the meeting was aimed at creating a consensus decision on the region.

Imran Khan said that he is the prime minister of the country and no one could dare to demand him to resign. “I will ask resignations from the ones demanding my resignation,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on September 29 decided to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif from London with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the government would use all legal options for the purpose.

The prime minister said that they would bring back Nawaz Sharif with the help of British authorities. “He left the country using his illness as an excuse,” Imran Khan blamed and said he had to return to the country and face courts.

“Nobody will get an NRO,” the prime minister reiterated again and said that anyone involved in corrupt practices could not be forgiven.

Comments

comments