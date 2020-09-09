Al-Azizia, Avenfield hearing: Nawaz says can’t appear, seeks exemption

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases tomorrow (Thursday).

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case.

The PML-N supremo through his lawyer Khawaja Haris today moved two miscellaneous applications in the IHC seeking exemption from personal appearance before it on medical grounds. He stated that he was unable to appear in court because of his ill-health.

At the previous hearing, the IHC had directed Sharif to appear before it on September 10 and warned that it will declare him an absconder over failure to turn up. It also warned of action against those who acted as guarantors to secure the bail for the PML-N leader.

“We deem [it] appropriate that an opportunity be granted to the appellant [Nawaz] to appear before the court and surrender to the authorities before the next date of hearing,” the court had said in its order.

“Failing this, proceedings would be initiated against him in accordance with law including but not limited to the provisions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 1999,” it said, adding: “Admittedly, the appellant [Nawaz Sharif] is not on bail and is also not present in the court but has made an application for exemption from appearance due to medical reasons.”

The IHC observed that Nawaz also did not inform it when he travelled abroad or when his name was removed from the ECL.

