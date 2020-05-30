Nawaz seen out of home in London, enjoying Tea with family

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had left the country for medical treatment of his illness in London, can be seen enjoying tea with family members in new photos emerged recently, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The picture shows the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader taking tea with family members in the backyard of his son, Hassan Nawaz’s office opposite to London’s Hyde Park.

Sharif seen out of his London home, first time, after coronavirus lockdown in the city.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr. Shehbaz Gill reacting to the picture, in a social media statement said, “These people consider the nation as fool. He left for London with a false statement. The three-time prime minister lacks moral strength, they flee from the country on the basis of falsehood. Those people are pitiable who still hear their false utterances and consider them their leaders”, Gill said.

It is to be mentioned here that his doctors had advised Nawaz Sharif to keep himself in isolation apprehending coronavirus infection to the former prime minister of Pakistan due to his advanced age.

It is to be recalled that in January this year another picture of the former prime ministers had got attention of the viewers, in which he was seen taking breakfast at an expensive restaurant of London.

Family sources had said that Sharif went on a leisure walk with his family members on the advice of his doctors.

