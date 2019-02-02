LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday amid tight security, ARY News reported.

Sharif has been hospitalised on the recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar approved a request for shifting the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to the hospital.

A notification elucidating the CM’s orders was issued by the Punjab Home Department. According to the notification, Sharif’s medical tests will be conducted at the Services Hospital.

The decision was taken keeping in view the health condition of Nawaz Sharif. According to his medical report, Nawaz Sharif is facing serious health issues and he requires necessary treatment at the hospital.

The medical board had sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.

The orders have been issued to beef up the security arrangements at the hospital before the arrival of the PML-N supremo.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to reports, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif’s family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat after he was convicted by an accountability court in the Al-Aziza Steel Mills case.

Comments

comments