RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to put the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London, on its stop list, ARY News reported.

Sources within the agency relayed the FIA director general has received a letter from the corruption watchdog, asking him to keep the record of the PML-N supremo’s proclamation in the immigration system.

The FIA has assured the bureau of full compliance in this regard, they added.

Meanwhile, NAB has also written a letter to the Lahore police, calling for the former premier’s proclamation notices with his photo affixed to them be put up at every police station in the city.

His proclamation will also be pasted outside his Jati Umra residence in Lahore, according to the NAB letter.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. Through the proclamation, the court asked the PML-N supreme leader to surrender himself within 30 days to avoid further adverse process.

